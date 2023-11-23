The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (33.4%).

Arizona is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 33.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 101st.

The 99.6 points per game the Wildcats put up are 38.2 more points than the Spartans allow (61.4).

Arizona has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.5.

In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last season, draining 8.5 treys per game, compared to 9 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule