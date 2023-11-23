The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-5.5) 146.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-4.5) 146.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Arizona has compiled a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.

Michigan State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, just one of the Spartans games has hit the over.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Arizona is third-best in college basketball. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

