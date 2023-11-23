The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) welcome in the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Michigan State matchup.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-5.5) 146.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-5.5) 146.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Arizona has covered in each of its five games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Wildcats have hit the over twice.

Michigan State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.

So far this year, just one of the Spartans games has gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Arizona is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +1400, Arizona has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

