Thursday's contest at Acrisure Arena has the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on November 23. Our computer prediction projects a 79-70 win for Arizona, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The total has been set at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Acrisure Arena Line: Arizona -5.5

Arizona -5.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -225, Michigan State +180

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 79, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Arizona (-5.5)



Arizona (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Arizona has a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season compared to Michigan State, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 173.6 points per game, 25.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +183 scoring differential, topping opponents by 36.6 points per game. They're putting up 99.6 points per game to rank second in college basketball and are giving up 63 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball.

Arizona wins the rebound battle by an average of 21.4 boards. It is pulling down 45 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 23.6 per contest.

Arizona hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) at a 41.5% rate (10th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from deep.

The Wildcats score 113 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 71.5 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (318th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.4 (26th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.