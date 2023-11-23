Thursday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) and Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at Acrisure Arena has a projected final score of 80-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arizona, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on November 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Palm Desert, California

Venue: Acrisure Arena

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Michigan State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.1)

Arizona (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Arizona has gone 5-0-0 against the spread, while Michigan State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Wildcats are 2-3-0 and the Spartans are 1-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +183 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 36.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 99.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 63 per outing (59th in college basketball).

The 45 rebounds per game Arizona averages rank third in college basketball, and are 21.4 more than the 23.6 its opponents collect per contest.

Arizona connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 41.5% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Wildcats rank 10th in college basketball with 113 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 71.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (313th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.4 (29th in college basketball).

