Thursday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) matching up at Acrisure Arena (on November 23) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 victory for Arizona.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 79, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-9.2)

Arizona (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Arizona's record against the spread this season is 5-0-0, while Michigan State's is 2-2-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in two games, while Spartans games have gone over one time.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 36.6 points per game (scoring 99.6 points per game to rank second in college basketball while allowing 63.0 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball) and have a +183 scoring differential overall.

Arizona comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 21.4 boards. It is collecting 45.0 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 23.6 per outing.

Arizona connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 41.5% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Wildcats average 113.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in college basketball), and give up 71.5 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

Arizona has won the turnover battle by 2.0 turnovers per game, committing 14.4 (314th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.4 (29th in college basketball).

