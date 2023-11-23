Thursday's game at Acrisure Arena has the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) going head to head against the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on November 23. Our computer prediction projects a 79-70 victory for Arizona, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 79, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-9.2)

Arizona (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Arizona's record against the spread this season is 5-0-0, and Michigan State's is 2-2-0. The Wildcats are 2-3-0 and the Spartans are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 36.6 points per game with a +183 scoring differential overall. They put up 99.6 points per game (second in college basketball) and give up 63.0 per contest (59th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 21.4 boards on average. It collects 45.0 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while its opponents grab 23.6 per contest.

Arizona hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball) at a 41.5% rate (10th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from deep.

The Wildcats' 113.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 71.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 14.4 (314th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.4.

