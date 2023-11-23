Thursday's game that pits the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) against the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at Acrisure Arena has a projected final score of 79-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Palm Desert, California

Venue: Acrisure Arena

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 79, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-8.9)

Arizona (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Arizona is 5-0-0 against the spread this season compared to Michigan State's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 2-3-0 and the Spartans are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +183 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 36.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 99.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (60th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by an average of 21.4 boards. It is collecting 45.0 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 23.6 per contest.

Arizona knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) at a 41.5% rate (10th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from deep.

The Wildcats average 113.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in college basketball), and allow 71.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (316th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.4 (28th in college basketball).

