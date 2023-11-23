Thursday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at Acrisure Arena has a projected final score of 79-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona should cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 146.5 total.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Acrisure Arena Line: Arizona -5.5

Arizona -5.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -225, Michigan State +180

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 79, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Arizona (-5.5)



Arizona (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Arizona has put together a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Michigan State is 2-2-0. The Wildcats have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 173.6 points per game, 27.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 99.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 63 per contest (57th in college basketball). They have a +183 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 36.6 points per game.

Arizona ranks third in the country at 45 rebounds per game. That's 21.4 more than the 23.6 its opponents average.

Arizona connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) at a 41.5% rate (10th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats score 113 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 71.5 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

Arizona has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.4 per game (318th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.4 (27th in college basketball).

