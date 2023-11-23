Thursday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at Acrisure Arena has a projected final score of 79-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 147.5 total.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Acrisure Arena Line: Arizona -5.5

Arizona -5.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -225, Michigan State +180

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 79, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Arizona (-5.5)



Arizona (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Arizona is 5-0-0 against the spread, while Michigan State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 2-3-0 and the Spartans are 1-3-0. The teams score an average of 173.6 points per game, 26.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +183 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 36.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 99.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 63 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 21.4 boards on average. It records 45 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 23.6 per outing.

Arizona makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 41.5% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Wildcats rank eighth in college basketball by averaging 113 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in college basketball, allowing 71.5 points per 100 possessions.

Arizona has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 14.4 per game (318th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.4 (26th in college basketball).

