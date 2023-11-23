Arizona State vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 23
Thursday's contest that pits the Texas Longhorns (4-0) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-62 in favor of Texas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 23.
The Sun Devils won their most recent outing 72-40 against Idaho State on Sunday.
Arizona State vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arizona State vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 74, Arizona State 62
Other Pac-12 Predictions
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).
Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 127) on November 10
- 70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 129) on November 6
- 72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 200) on November 19
- 77-69 at home over San Francisco (No. 261) on November 13
Arizona State Leaders
- Jaddan Simmons: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Kadidia Toure: 12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%
- Trayanna Crisp: 11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Maggie Besselink: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Journey Thompson: 8.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils are outscoring opponents by 13 points per game, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (121st in college basketball) and give up 59.2 per outing (113th in college basketball).
