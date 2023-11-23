The Texas Longhorns (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Sun Devils put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 22.2 more points than the 50.0 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • Arizona State is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.0 points.
  • Texas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Longhorns record 90.3 points per game, 31.1 more points than the 59.2 the Sun Devils give up.
  • Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
  • When Arizona State allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 4-1.
  • This season the Longhorns are shooting 49.5% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Sun Devils concede.
  • The Sun Devils make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona State Leaders

  • Jaddan Simmons: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Kadidia Toure: 12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Trayanna Crisp: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Maggie Besselink: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Journey Thompson: 8.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 San Francisco W 77-69 Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 @ Grambling L 70-67 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/19/2023 Idaho State W 72-40 Desert Financial Arena
11/23/2023 Texas - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 South Florida - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 High Point - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.