The Texas Longhorns (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arizona State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 22.2 more points than the 50.0 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

Arizona State is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.0 points.

Texas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.

The Longhorns record 90.3 points per game, 31.1 more points than the 59.2 the Sun Devils give up.

Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

When Arizona State allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Longhorns are shooting 49.5% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Sun Devils concede.

The Sun Devils make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Kadidia Toure: 12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%

12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG% Trayanna Crisp: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Maggie Besselink: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Journey Thompson: 8.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%

Arizona State Schedule