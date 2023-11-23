Arizona vs. Michigan State November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) will face the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.
Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)
- A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Arizona vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Michigan State AVG
|Michigan State Rank
|5th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|12th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|2nd
|18.9
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
