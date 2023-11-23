Thursday's contest features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 23) at 1:30 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-72 win for Hawaii.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 81, Northern Arizona 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-9.3)

Hawaii (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks have a -76 scoring differential, falling short by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 62.8 points per game, 335th in college basketball, and are allowing 78.0 per outing to rank 306th in college basketball.

Northern Arizona ranks 337th in the country at 27.8 rebounds per game. That's 9.0 fewer than the 36.8 its opponents average.

Northern Arizona hits 5.2 three-pointers per game (322nd in college basketball) at a 24.3% rate (346th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 its opponents make, shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Northern Arizona forces 14.4 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball) while committing 14.6 (317th in college basketball).

