Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 23
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Thursday college basketball slate includes three games with a Pac-12 team in play. Among those contests is the Maryland Terrapins playing the Washington State Cougars.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Maryland Terrapins vs. Washington State Cougars
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 23
|FloHoops
|Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes
|1:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN3 (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Texas Longhorns
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
