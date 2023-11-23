The Thursday college basketball slate includes three games with a Pac-12 team in play. Among those contests is the Maryland Terrapins playing the Washington State Cougars.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Maryland Terrapins vs. Washington State Cougars 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 23 FloHoops Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 ESPN3 (Live stream on ESPN+) Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!