The BYU Cougars (4-0) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) at TBA ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at TBA ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils shot 42.1% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 43.2% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Arizona State had a 13-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.

The Cougars ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Sun Devils ranked 121st.

The Sun Devils' 71.1 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, Arizona State went 13-1.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.

At home, the Sun Devils conceded 65.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).

At home, Arizona State knocked down 6.9 triples per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than on the road (30.6%) too.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule