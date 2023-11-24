Friday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) matching up with the South Florida Bulls (5-1) at 5:45 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-62 victory for Arizona State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Sun Devils head into this contest following an 84-42 loss to Texas on Thursday.

Arizona State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arizona State vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 63, South Florida 62

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 10, the Sun Devils beat the Montana State Bobcats (No. 90 in our computer rankings) by a score of 75-62.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulls are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 112th-most victories.

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 90) on November 10

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 117) on November 6

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 176) on November 19

77-69 at home over San Francisco (No. 231) on November 13

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Kadidia Toure: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG% Trayanna Crisp: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Maggie Besselink: 6.2 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

6.2 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Journey Thompson: 7.5 PTS, 46.9 FG%

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have a +23 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 67.2 points per game, 185th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.3 per contest to rank 177th in college basketball.

