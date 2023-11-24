The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN2

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43% of shots the Commodores' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Arizona State shot higher than 43% from the field, it went 13-2 overall.
  • The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.
  • Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Sun Devils averaged were only 0.4 fewer points than the Commodores gave up (71.5).
  • When Arizona State totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 12-0.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69.5).
  • Defensively the Sun Devils played better at home last season, surrendering 65 points per game, compared to 71.4 away from home.
  • Arizona State sunk 6.9 treys per game with a 30% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7, 30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Texas Southern W 63-52 Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 UMass-Lowell W 71-69 Desert Financial Arena
11/24/2023 BYU L 77-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt - Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston - Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco - Desert Financial Arena

