Arizona State vs. BYU November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The BYU Cougars (1-0) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will begin at TBA ET and be available via ESPN2.
Arizona State vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: TBA ET
- TV: ESPN2
Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)
- Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
BYU Top Players (2022-23)
- Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arizona State vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|BYU AVG
|BYU Rank
|189th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|117th
|68.0
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
