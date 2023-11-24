The South Florida Bulls (5-1) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arizona State vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils score an average of 67.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 55.0 the Bulls allow.

Arizona State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 55.0 points.

South Florida has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.

The Bulls average 64.0 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 63.3 the Sun Devils give up.

South Florida is 3-0 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

When Arizona State gives up fewer than 64.0 points, it is 3-0.

The Bulls shoot 37.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Sun Devils concede defensively.

The Sun Devils' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Bulls have conceded.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Kadidia Toure: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Trayanna Crisp: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Maggie Besselink: 6.2 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

6.2 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Journey Thompson: 7.5 PTS, 46.9 FG%

