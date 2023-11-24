The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 4.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Kamari Lands: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank
189th 71.1 Points Scored 71.9 175th
117th 68 Points Allowed 71.5 224th
111th 32.8 Rebounds 33.1 96th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th
88th 14.3 Assists 11.5 304th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.