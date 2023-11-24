The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -1.5 140.5

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Of Arizona State's 32 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 140.5 points 11 times.

Arizona State games had an average of 139.1 points last season, 1.4 less than this game's over/under.

Arizona State won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Arizona State finished 13-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76.5% of those games).

The Sun Devils had a 13-4 record last year (winning 76.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Arizona State a 54.5% chance to win.

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 11 34.4% 71.1 143 68.0 139.5 137.8 Vanderbilt 19 59.4% 71.9 143 71.5 139.5 138.8

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Sun Devils recorded were only 0.4 fewer points than the Commodores allowed (71.5).

Arizona State went 6-3 against the spread and 12-0 overall last season when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 14-18-0 5-13 15-17-0 Vanderbilt 18-14-0 12-7 20-12-0

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State Vanderbilt 10-5 Home Record 14-6 7-6 Away Record 5-6 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

