Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 5:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 123-115 win over the Warriors (his previous game) Booker put up 25 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Below we will look at Booker's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 28.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 Assists 7.5 9.3 PRA -- 43 PR -- 33.7 3PM 2.5 2.3



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Booker is responsible for attempting 10.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

Booker is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Booker's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 102.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies are the 17th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 114 points per contest.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 45.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 24.9 per game, 11th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are last in the league, conceding 15.4 makes per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.