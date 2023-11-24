The Phoenix Suns, Eric Gordon included, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 5:00 PM ET.

Gordon, in his most recent game (November 22 win against the Warriors), put up 13 points, four assists and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gordon's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 13.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 Assists 2.5 3.2 PRA -- 19.3 PR -- 16.1 3PM 2.5 2.6



Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Gordon has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 12.9% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 18.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 104.2 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.6.

The Grizzlies are the 17th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 114.0 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 25th in the league, conceding 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies allow 24.9 assists per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 15.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league.

Eric Gordon vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 16 13 1 2 2 1 0 3/29/2023 28 14 2 2 2 0 1 3/5/2023 33 17 2 2 3 0 0 10/21/2022 36 17 4 4 2 0 0

