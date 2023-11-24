Friday's contest at Grand Canyon University Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) squaring off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-64 win for Grand Canyon, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Antelopes dropped their last outing 76-71 against Montana on Monday.

Grand Canyon vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 65, Fresno State 64

Grand Canyon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Antelopes' +279 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 71.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (124th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Grand Canyon tallied fewer points per contest (68.7) than its season average (71.6).

The Antelopes put up 75.2 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 67.1 points per contest.

In home games, Grand Canyon allowed 4.9 fewer points per game (59.9) than in away games (64.8).

