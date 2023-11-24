The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1) go up against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 12.9 more points per game (76.2) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (63.3).

Fresno State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Grand Canyon has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.2 points.

The Antelopes score 63.8 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 54.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Grand Canyon is 2-2 when scoring more than 54.8 points.

Fresno State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.

This season the Antelopes are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 43.2% from the field, just 1.2% higher than the Antelopes concede.

Grand Canyon Schedule