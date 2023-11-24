Grayson Allen could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 5:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 123-115 win over the Warriors, Allen totaled nine points.

With prop bets available for Allen, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 11.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.7 PRA -- 19.4 19.3 PR -- 16.5 16.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Allen is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

Allen is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Allen's Suns average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 104.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 114 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have conceded 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have given up 24.9 per game, 11th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have allowed 15.4 makes per game, worst in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grayson Allen vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 22 4 2 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.