Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 5:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Durant posted 32 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 123-115 win versus the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Durant, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.4 33.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.1 7.2 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.2 PRA -- 44 46.8 PR -- 38.5 40.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.8



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Durant has made 10.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 26.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.5 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 104.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 17th in the league, giving up 114 points per contest.

Giving up 45.9 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.9 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 15.4 makes per contest.

Kevin Durant vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2022 36 26 7 7 0 1 1 10/24/2022 39 37 5 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.