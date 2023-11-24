Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Seton Catholic Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM AZT on November 24
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM AZT on November 24
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.