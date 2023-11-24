Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Maricopa County, Arizona this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Centennial High School at Basha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saguaro High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apollo High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Mountain High School at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at Yuma Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Yuma, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Scottsdale Christian Academy at Pima High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on November 25
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Basha High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 25
- Location: Dobson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 25
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sabino High School at Paradise Honors High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 25
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
