Friday's game between the Portland Pilots (3-2) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-2) going head to head at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 72-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Lumberjacks took care of business in their last matchup 74-69 against UCSD on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Portland Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 72, Northern Arizona 64

Other Big Sky Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lumberjacks' +117 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 74.7 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

Northern Arizona scored fewer points in conference play (73.8 per game) than overall (74.7).

The Lumberjacks scored more points at home (77.7 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.

Northern Arizona gave up 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.