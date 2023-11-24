We have 2023 high school football competition in Pima County, Arizona this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Mica Mountain High School at Canyon Del Oro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24

7:00 PM AZT on November 24 Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Oro Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Saguaro High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24

7:00 PM AZT on November 24 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sabino High School at Paradise Honors High School