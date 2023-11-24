On Friday, November 24, 2023 at FedExForum, the Phoenix Suns (9-6) will look to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11). It airs at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Suns average 117.7 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 114.9 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a +42 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies have a -92 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 107.4 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 114 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 225.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams score 228.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Memphis is 5-9-0 ATS this year.

Suns and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Grizzlies +8000 +4000 -

