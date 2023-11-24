The Phoenix Suns (9-6) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) after winning four home road in a row. The Suns are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Grizzlies 111

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6.5)

Grizzlies (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-4.2)

Suns (-4.2) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Suns have had more success against the spread than the Grizzlies this season, tallying an ATS record of 8-7-0, compared to the 5-9-0 record of the Grizz.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (66.7%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 73.3% of the time this season (11 out of 15), which is more often than Memphis' games have (six out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 7-4, while the Grizzlies are 1-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns rank seventh in the NBA with 117.7 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 19th with 114.9 points allowed per contest.

With 41.6 rebounds allowed per game, Phoenix ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 16th in the league by grabbing 44 boards per contest.

So far this season, the Suns rank 10th in the league in assists, averaging 26.7 per game.

While Phoenix is in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 14.9 (fifth-worst), it ranks 23rd in the league with 12.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Suns rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3%. They rank 12th in the league by draining 13 three-pointers per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.