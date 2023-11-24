On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSE, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant provides 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Suns.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He's draining 42.9% of his shots from the field.

Eric Gordon gets the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Goodwin gives the Suns 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Josh Okogie gets the Suns 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane posts 24.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Xavier Tillman averages 12.7 points, 3.0 assists and 9.0 boards per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 15.0 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams averages 12.0 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Suns 107.5 Points Avg. 112.5 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.0 43.6% Field Goal % 46.3% 32.4% Three Point % 36.2%

