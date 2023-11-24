The Phoenix Suns (9-6) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily. The over/under is set at 223.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -6.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points in 11 of 15 games this season.

The average point total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 232.5, nine more points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 8-7-0 ATS this season.

This season, Phoenix has won seven out of the 11 games, or 63.6%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 11 73.3% 117.7 225.1 114.9 228.9 227.4 Grizzlies 6 42.9% 107.4 225.1 114 228.9 222.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over eight times.

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse at home, covering four times in eight home games, and four times in seven road games.

The Suns put up 117.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 114 the Grizzlies give up.

Phoenix has a 6-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when putting up more than 114 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Suns and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 8-7 1-2 11-4 Grizzlies 5-9 2-1 6-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Suns Grizzlies 117.7 Points Scored (PG) 107.4 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 8-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 114.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 5-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.