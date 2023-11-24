The Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) will host the Phoenix Suns (9-6) after losing six straight home games.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Phoenix has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 23rd.

The Suns record 117.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 114 the Grizzlies allow.

Phoenix has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 114 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 115.7 per game away from home.

When playing at home, Phoenix is giving up 0.5 more points per game (115.1) than when playing on the road (114.6).

The Suns are draining 12.9 treys per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (13.1). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 41.2% in home games and 37.4% when playing on the road.

Suns Injuries