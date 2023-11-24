Kevin Durant is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies play at FedExForum on Friday (tipping at 5:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Durant has racked up 31.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points more than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (7.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's assist over/under.

Durant's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Friday's points prop for Jusuf Nurkic is 9.5. That's 1.4 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 8.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

Nurkic's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Friday's over/under (2.5).

Grayson Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Grayson Allen on Friday is 1.3 lower than his scoring average of 11.8.

He has collected 4.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Allen averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday.

Allen has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

