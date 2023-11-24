FedExForum is where the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) and Phoenix Suns (9-6) will clash on Friday at 5:00 PM ET. Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns' Last Game

The Suns were victorious in their most recent game against the Warriors, 123-115, on Wednesday. Durant led the way with 32 points, plus eight boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 32 8 2 0 2 3 Devin Booker 25 8 10 1 0 2 Eric Gordon 13 1 4 3 0 3

Suns Players to Watch

Durant gives the Suns 31.4 points, 7.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic contributes with 10.9 points per game, plus 8.9 boards and 3.7 assists.

Grayson Allen averages 11.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.9 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.4 treys per contest.

Devin Booker's averages for the season are 28.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Suns get 13.9 points, 2.2 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Eric Gordon.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 33.4 7.2 6.2 0.7 1.3 2.8 Jusuf Nurkic 11.7 8.8 3.8 1.0 1.2 0.6 Devin Booker 13.4 2.4 4.4 0.2 0.2 0.8 Grayson Allen 11.9 4.7 2.7 0.7 0.5 2.2 Eric Gordon 12.1 2.0 3.3 1.3 0.6 2.4

