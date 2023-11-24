Warriors vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.
Warriors vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-11.5
|-
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has hit the over in nine of its 15 games with a set total (60%).
- The Warriors' ATS record is 5-11-0 this season.
- Golden State has won five of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Golden State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -600.
- The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 11 of the Spurs' 15 games with a set total.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 5-10-0 this season.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (14.3%) in those games.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 19% chance of pulling out a win.
Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info
Warriors vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|0
|0%
|113.9
|223.6
|114.1
|237.2
|226.4
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|109.7
|223.6
|123.1
|237.2
|229.2
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors have two wins against the spread, and are 2-8 overall, in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over seven times.
- Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse at home, covering zero times in eight home games, and five times in eight road games.
- The Warriors average 113.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs give up.
- Golden State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 123.1 points.
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Spurs have gone over the total seven times.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. It is 3-6-0 ATS on its home court and 2-4-0 on the road.
- The Spurs score only 4.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Warriors allow (114.1).
- When it scores more than 114.1 points, San Antonio is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|5-11
|0-0
|9-7
|Spurs
|5-10
|0-0
|11-4
Warriors vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Warriors
|Spurs
|113.9
|109.7
|13
|26
|1-1
|3-3
|2-0
|3-3
|114.1
|123.1
|18
|28
|4-3
|1-0
|4-3
|0-1
