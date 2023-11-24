Week 13 SEC Scores & Results
Week 13 of the college football slate includes nine games with SEC teams in action. Read below to see up-to-date the top performers and results.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
Week 13 SEC Results
Ole Miss 17 Mississippi State 7
- Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-10)
- Pregame Total: 54.5
Ole Miss Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (14-for-26, 96 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (28 ATT, 119 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (5 TAR, 4 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State Leaders
- Passing: Will Rogers (25-for-39, 207 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jo'Quavious Marks (12 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Zavion Thomas (7 TAR, 6 REC, 88 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State
|Ole Miss
|303
|Total Yards
|307
|207
|Passing Yards
|96
|96
|Rushing Yards
|211
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 13 SEC Games
No. 10 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-8.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 14 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-11.5)
Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-13.5)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-27)
No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)
Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)
