In the matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, November 25 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (-10.5) Toss Up (49.5) Arizona 35, Arizona State 15

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats have beaten the spread eight times in 10 games.

Arizona has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Wildcats have played 10 games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 49.5, 8.6 points fewer than the average total in Arizona games thus far this season.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils have a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Arizona State has a 4-2 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 10.5 points or more.

Sun Devils games have hit the over in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average over/under in Arizona State games this season is 2.3 more points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Wildcats vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 32.1 20.6 31.5 16 32.8 26.2 Arizona State 17.3 29.4 20.3 31.7 12 25.3

