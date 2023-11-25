The Arizona Wildcats should win their matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (-10.5) Toss Up (49.5) Arizona 35, Arizona State 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Arizona vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

So far this year, the Sun Devils have put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread.

Arizona State has a 4-2 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 10.5 points or more.

Sun Devils games have hit the over in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average point total for Arizona State this year is 2.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats are 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

Arizona has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Wildcats games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The point total average for Arizona games this season is 58.1, 8.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sun Devils vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 32.1 20.6 31.5 16 32.8 26.2 Arizona State 17.3 29.4 20.3 31.7 12 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.