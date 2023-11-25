The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) hit the road for a Pac-12 showdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Arizona is putting up 438.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 28th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats rank 40th, giving up 344.1 yards per contest. Arizona State ranks 108th with 322.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 376.6 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Arizona Key Statistics

Arizona State Arizona 322.9 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.4 (34th) 376.6 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.1 (34th) 100.9 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.1 (69th) 222 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.3 (20th) 17 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (29th) 7 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (121st)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has put up 1,486 passing yards, or 135.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.9% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with four interceptions.

Cameron Skattebo has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 680 yards (61.8 per game) with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 24 receptions this season are good for 286 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DeCarlos Brooks has compiled 220 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger's 713 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 65 catches on 101 targets with three touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has caught 27 passes and compiled 351 receiving yards (31.9 per game).

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,988 yards (180.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 73.6% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has 834 rushing yards on 118 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 289 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, D.J. Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 345 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's 976 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 101 times and has collected 69 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 72 passes while averaging 47.5 yards per game and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan has been the target of 44 passes and racked up 35 receptions for 440 yards, an average of 40 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

