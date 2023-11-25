Arizona State vs. Arizona: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Arizona State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-10.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-10.5)
|49.5
|-420
|+320
Arizona State vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Arizona State has compiled a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 4-2.
- Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
