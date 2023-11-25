The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) face a fellow Pac-12 foe when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Arizona is averaging 438.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 28th in the FBS. Defensively, the Wildcats rank 40th, allowing 344.1 yards per game. Arizona State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 17.3 points per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 29.4 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Below in this article, we will give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Arizona vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Arizona Arizona State 438.4 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (110th) 344.1 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.6 (56th) 154.1 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.9 (122nd) 284.3 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222 (68th) 12 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 10 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (129th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has 1,988 pass yards for Arizona, completing 73.6% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 834 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 289 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, D.J. Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 345 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's team-high 976 yards as a receiver have come on 69 receptions (out of 101 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 72 passes for 523 yards (47.5 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Tanner McLachlan has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 35 grabs for 440 yards, an average of 40 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet leads Arizona State with 1,486 yards on 151-of-248 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 147 times for 680 yards (61.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 286 receiving yards (26 per game) on 24 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has been given 42 carries and totaled 220 yards with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger has totaled 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 713 (64.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 101 times and has three touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has totaled 351 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) on 27 receptions.

