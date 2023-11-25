The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) will square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310 FanDuel Arizona (-10.5) 49.5 -420 +320

Week 13 Odds

Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Arizona State has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

