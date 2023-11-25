The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) are 10.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 49.5 points.

Arizona is compiling 438.4 yards per game on offense (29th in the FBS), and rank 40th defensively, yielding 344.1 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Arizona State is accumulating 322.9 total yards per game (108th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FBS on defense (376.6 total yards allowed per game).

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Arizona vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -10.5 -115 -105 49.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Arizona Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Wildcats rank -20-worst with 431 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 62nd by giving up 349.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have compiled 34.3 points per game over their last three contests (49th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 19.7 points on defense during that stretch (64th-ranked).

Although Arizona ranks -57-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (246.3 passing yards allowed), it has been more competent on offense with 279.7 passing yards per game (38th-ranked).

In terms of rushing offense, the Wildcats rank 10th-worst with 151.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 50th by surrendering 103 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Wildcats have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

Arizona has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 13 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona has gone 8-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Arizona has hit the over in three of its 10 games with a set total (30%).

Arizona has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,988 yards (180.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 73.6% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 834 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 289 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, D.J. Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 345 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's team-leading 976 yards as a receiver have come on 69 catches (out of 101 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has put together a 523-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 72 passes on 94 targets.

Tanner McLachlan has a total of 440 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 35 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Taylor Upshaw paces the team with 8.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 18 tackles.

Arizona's leading tackler, Jacob Manu, has 60 tackles, four TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Tacario Davis has a team-leading one interception to go along with 17 tackles and one pass defended.

