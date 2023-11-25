Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 25
The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) currently has seven players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Juuso Valimaki
|D
|Out
|Face
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 61 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
- Arizona concedes 3.3 goals per game (63 total), which ranks 20th in the league.
- They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+18) makes them fourth-best in the league.
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-250)
|Coyotes (+190)
|6
