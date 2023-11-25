The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS to see the Coyotes try to defeat the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Coyotes vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 3.3 goals per game (63 in total), 19th in the league.

The Coyotes' 61 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 19 7 11 18 9 11 50% Matias Maccelli 19 3 12 15 15 5 - Nick Schmaltz 19 5 10 15 13 12 49.3% Nick Bjugstad 19 4 9 13 5 6 51% Sean Durzi 19 5 7 12 15 3 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 48 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank fourth.

The Golden Knights' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players